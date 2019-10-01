PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 198,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in PPL by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,240,000 after purchasing an additional 647,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

