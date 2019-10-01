Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $205,459.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01015233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.