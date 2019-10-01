Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Hits $1,790.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $1,790.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00190637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01013958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

