Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride, whose shares have outpaced the industry in the past year, is gaining from solid Prepared Foods business and focus on expansions. Also, the company has been expanding in the fresh food space, courtesy of solid consumer response. This apart, favorable chicken demand and efficient pricing in Mexico drove second-quarter 2019 results. Both earnings and sales grew year over year, backed by improved U.S. and Mexican market conditions. Moreover, cost of sales dropped and aided the gross margin. However, soft sales from European operations and escalated input costs in the region remained a worry, though efforts like the Key Customer strategy is helping the company mitigate these cost challenges. Stiff competition and rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives also pose threats.”

PPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. 24,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,112,051.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,967,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after buying an additional 132,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after buying an additional 301,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after buying an additional 423,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,850.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,745,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,330,000 after buying an additional 1,656,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

