Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PIRS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $178.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.