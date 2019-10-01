Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $362,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 777,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 1,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.