Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,861. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

