Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $167,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 190,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

