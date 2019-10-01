Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 38,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $1,516,704.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,484. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

