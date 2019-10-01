Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,958,000 after acquiring an additional 372,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,146,000 after acquiring an additional 461,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,594.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. 168,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank upgraded Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

