Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) versus ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Head to Head Analysis

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 6.59% 29.99% 8.83% ProQR Therapeutics N/A -50.97% -41.92%

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and ProQR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $828.00 million 1.03 $54.71 million $1.53 13.77 ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.57 million ($1.29) -4.53

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 2 2 1 0 1.80 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 393.15%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Dividends

Phibro Animal Health pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ProQR Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Phibro Animal Health pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats ProQR Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a subsidiary of BFI Co., LLC.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome. It is also developing QRX-1011, a single-stranded oligonucleotide for Stargards disease; QRX-704, an oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and QRX-504 to treat Fuchs' endothelial corneal dystrophy type 3, as well as AT-010, a program for hereditary cerebral hemorrhage with amyloidosis of the Dutch type. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Galapagos N.V. to apply Axiomer, a RNA Editing Technology Platform for various fibrosis targets; and a collaboration agreement with EB Research Partnership and EB Medical Research Foundation to develop QR-313 for patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

