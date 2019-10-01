Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PIC)

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of PIC stock opened at A$1.08 ($0.76) on Tuesday. Perpetual Equity Investment has a fifty-two week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.03. The company has a market cap of $371.62 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Profile

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

