PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $131.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

