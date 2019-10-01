Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

PEI stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Leonard I. Korman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after acquiring an additional 559,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

