PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,889.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 153,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 113,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 278,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

