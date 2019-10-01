Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 493822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

PGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.53.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $140.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pengrowth Energy Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (TSE:PGF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.