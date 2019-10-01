Peet (ASX:PPC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.15. Peet shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 497,146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Peet’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

