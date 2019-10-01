Peerplays Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00007241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $120,694.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00190923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01013754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090315 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

