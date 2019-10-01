PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PDFS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,039. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.99 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.35.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 478.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

