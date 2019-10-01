PCHAIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $454,379.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.52 or 0.05366110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000992 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015500 BTC.

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,743,069 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

