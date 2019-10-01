Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $549.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report $549.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.60 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $553.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $516,755.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at $472,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 153,855 shares of company stock worth $686,514. 6.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,030,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 480,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,258,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.