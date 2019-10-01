Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 3,806,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,967,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

TEUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pareteum from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pareteum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

