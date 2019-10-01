Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

PTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Palatin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Also, insider Carl Spana purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,953,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,312.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 74,880 shares of company stock valued at $101,008.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Palatin Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 51,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

