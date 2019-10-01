Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Acquires New Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,185,000. Nike accounts for 2.6% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.32.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.48. 3,463,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,582 shares of company stock worth $35,148,070 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.