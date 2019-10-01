Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) shares traded down 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62, 1,376,551 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 761% from the average session volume of 159,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.64%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.