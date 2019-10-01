Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), approximately 20,513 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.75 ($1.17).
The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.13.
In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,923.22 ($12,966.44). Also, insider Christian Gurth Hoyer Millar bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £12,040 ($15,732.39). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,642.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.
