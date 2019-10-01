Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), approximately 20,513 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.75 ($1.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.13.

Get Oxford Biodynamics alerts:

In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,923.22 ($12,966.44). Also, insider Christian Gurth Hoyer Millar bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £12,040 ($15,732.39). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,642.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biodynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biodynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.