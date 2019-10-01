OWNDATA Market Cap Achieves $600,176.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $600,176.00 and approximately $19,010.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

