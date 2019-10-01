OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.56, 8,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 20,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVCHY. ValuEngine downgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.