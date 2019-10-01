Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Trading Up 15%

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) shares were up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 358,450 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 82,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $31.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.24 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

