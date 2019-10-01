Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.43

Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $7.97. Origin Energy shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 4,877,261 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

In related news, insider Frank Calabria 65,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th.

Origin Energy Company Profile (ASX:ORG)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

