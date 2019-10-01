OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Position Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,180 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of OneMain worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $3,604,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $7,437,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,785. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

