Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. 39,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,417.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

