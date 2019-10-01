Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.29

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.29 and last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.25.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Omega Flex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Omega Flex by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.