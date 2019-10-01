Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price target on Okta and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Okta has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $72,516.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,213.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $6,713,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,552 shares of company stock valued at $90,758,570 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

