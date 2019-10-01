O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 397 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after acquiring an additional 880,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $76.10. 4,678,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,521. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

