O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $118.87. 1,688,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,020. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

