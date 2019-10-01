O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.44. 862,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

