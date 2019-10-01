O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $723,000 Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 135.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 269,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,501. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

