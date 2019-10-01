O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $308,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.17. 626,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,343,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

