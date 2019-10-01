O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

