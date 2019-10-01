O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 80 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,249. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.