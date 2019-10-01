Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.39

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $16.13. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 6,237 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 55.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 380.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

