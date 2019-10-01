Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Receives $8.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 139,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Nuvectra has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. On average, analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

