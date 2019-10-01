NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,770. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Mizuho started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

