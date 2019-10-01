Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.31 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,812.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $26,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,851 shares of company stock valued at $917,988. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

