NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 711,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. NOW has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 9,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

