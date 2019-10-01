Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.04. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novation Companies had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

