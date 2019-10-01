Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.04. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novation Companies had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

