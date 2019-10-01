Nomura Trims Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $47.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.70.

CCL stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carnival by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

