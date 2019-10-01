Nomura Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $40.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.36.

MU opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145,659 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 338,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

