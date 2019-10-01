Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 15,434 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 46.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,080.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,884. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $705.01 and a one year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,078.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

